Did Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Steve Kazee React To Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Split? Find Out

Steve Kazee seems to have commented on his fiancée Jenna Dewan’s ex-husband Channing Tatum’s split from his girlfriend of three years, Zoë Kravitz. Shortly after People confirmed the news of Tatum and Kravitz's breakup on Tuesday, October 29, the Broadway veteran, 49, posted a lengthy string of "HAHA" on his Instagram stories.

The following day, however, Kazee made a follow-up post that read, “A guy can’t even laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today’s world, I see..,” referring to the video he shared soon after the “HAHA” post.

Multiple sources confirmed to the aforementioned outlet on Tuesday that Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 44, have called off their engagement after three years together. The duo first got romantically involved after working together on her feature directorial debut, Blink Twice, in which he starred. Romance rumors were somewhat confirmed in August 2021 when Kravitz and Tatum were photographed riding a BMX bike together in NYC.

A month later, the two were spotted leaving the Met Gala together before the Magic Mike actor made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween, sharing a snap of him and Kravitz in a couple’s costume.

People confirmed Kravitz and Tatum’s engagement in October 2023. Over that weekend, they were photographed leaving a Halloween party, and Kravitz, who was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary’s Baby, seemingly showed off her new engagement ring in the snaps.

Advertisement

Tatum and Dewan, for their part, reached a settlement to finalize their divorce just last month, six years after their 2018 separation.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Dating History: Exploring Magic Mike Star's Romances Over Years

On her Instagram stories on September 26, Dewan shared a throwback photo of Nicole Kidman taken in 2001 around the time she finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise, which became a popular internet meme over the years.

The previous day, The Rookie actress shared insights from her life lately with fiancé Kazee and their two children, Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 4 months, plus her daughter Everly, 11, whom she shares with Tatum.

ALSO READ: Jenna Dewan Captures Heartwarming Moment of Steve Kazee Cuddling Their Newborn Daughter