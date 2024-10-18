Throwback To When Liam Payne Interacted With British Royal Family Members; Late Singer Was Joined By His Fellow One Direction Members

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs

Liam Payne, who succumbed to his injuries after falling off the balcony, had some memorable interactions in his life as a part of the One Direction band, as well as when the singer set out on his solo career.

As the fans mourn the death of the 31-year-old, look back at when Payne met with the members of the British royal family, which included his interactions with the late Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Kate.

The former boy band member met with the Prince and Princess of Wales for the first time when he was still a member of the band in 2014 at the Royal Variety Performances event, when Middleton was pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte. Other members of One Direction, too, joined Payne in his interactions.

Previously, One Direction was invited to perform at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, alongside other celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran, amongst others.

A video of the princess greeting Harry Styles during the 2014 event went viral on TikTok. In an interview after, Style revealed his brief conversation with Middleton, where he said to her, “Congratulations on the bump... [though] she didn’t look bumpy.”

In the year following, the band dropped their album, Made in the A.M., after which the group got the opportunity to meet with Prince Harry. In 2017 again, Payne was invited to Buckingham Palace by the queen herself. He was present with the other prestigious young guests, who made a difference in society.

On the occasion, the late singer got to have an interaction with the Duke of Sussex, and the following day, the former band member dropped a post on Instagram, sharing his experience amongst the royalty.

He wrote in the caption, “An absolute honour to meet the Queen today on such a fantastic occasion. Privileged to share the room with such inspirational @queensyoungleaders, hear their stories and how they are helping to rebuild and preserve a sometimes broken world.”

Liam Payne was declared dead by the Buenos Aires officials and was claimed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the singer had a fall. He is survived by his mother, sisters, and son.

