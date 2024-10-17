Autopsy Reveals Reason Behind Liam Payne's Untimely Death; Here's What We Know

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse

The autopsy revealed that Liam Payne died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Argentina. According to CNN, who read the preliminary autopsy report, the authorities handling the case will soon release an official statement providing details of the toxicology report.

On October 16, the One Direction alum suffered a fatal blow on the head after falling from the third-floor patio of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and succumbed to his injuries. Later, the head of SAME, Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services system, revealed in a statement to the local news channel TN that the lower part of the singer’s skull was observed to be broken.

Later, Sky News and BBC retrieved transcripts of a 911 phone call exchange between the hotel's chief receptionist and first responders. The former informed the authorities about a “guest’s” problematic behavior. As per the translated La Nacion transcript, the employee presumed Payne to be under the influence of “alcohol and drugs.”

The person also insisted the authorities come “urgently” to the location while warning them of the singer’s “life-threatening” actions. "We're afraid he could do something that threatens his life," said the hotel manager. In the transcript from BBC, the employee stated that Payne had been trashing his hotel room before he fell from the balcony.

Advertisement

The Steal My Girl crooner made his singing debut on X Factor in 2010, which led to the formation of one of the best-selling bands of all time. The band also included Harry Styles, Zayn, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. One Direction became a sensation amongst young people until they went on a hiatus in 2016.

Many artists, friends, and family mourned the tragic death of Payne, including Zedd, Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and many others. The singer is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole.