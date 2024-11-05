THROWBACK: When Amber Heard Addressed Her Statement About Still Having Love For Johnny Depp During 2022 Defamation Trial

No one can forget how invested people were in the 2022 dramatic defamation trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The trial went viral online for multiple reasons, one of them being statements that she made at the beginning of trial that she still had love her ex.

When Heard appeared in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, she was asked about the statement she made for her ex during the legal session. The actress was asked if the statement she made still held any truth.

To which she expressed, “Yes. Absolutely. Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand if you've ever loved anyone.”

Having said that, she stood firm to the allegations she made against Depp. During her conversation with the journalist, the Aquaman star said that till the day she dies, she will continue to stand by each word of her testimony.

After the trial was done, with time many netizens seemingly forgot about it as the discussion on the same topic became less. Since then, Heard has not been much out there, and many people question where she is these days.

To answer the question, the actress has reportedly been staying in Spain. Due to her fluency in the language, she surely is adjusting well. In a previous interview, she expressed her love for Spain. She was asked if she would go on to stay in the region, and she said, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.”

Advertisement

When it comes to her personal life, the actress reportedly birthed a daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, in 2021 via the route of surrogacy.

As far as her professional front goes, she was seen in an independent movie titled In the Fire, which was released in 2023. In the project, she portrays a psychologist in the 1800s working on a child’s case who is rumored to be possessed. The actress also appeared at the Taormina Film Festival to promote the venture. The movie was directed by Conor Allyn.