Throwback: When Ariana Grande Attended Wicked's 'Brilliant' Broadway Show For Movie Prep; Said She Was 'Floating'

Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked was a well-deserved and hard-earned achievement, and here’s the proof. While we now know that the singer and actress manifested the role for herself when she was 10 after watching the first Broadway musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire's books, here’s another instance where Grande put in the work for her dream role.

Throwing it back to 2022, Grande visited Broadway again to indulge in the experience of the Wicked musical before starring in the screen adaptation of the iconic stage production.

Not only did the multihyphenate visit the theater district in February 2022 after landing the aforementioned role, but she also gave a shoutout to Brittney Johnson (Glinda) and Lindsay Heather Pearce (Elphaba) on her Instagram Story.

“You were so very, very brilliant,” she wrote. “Truly an honor to see, and hug, and hear, and witness you both. I am weeping!!!!!!!!! Still!!!!!!! Words simply do not suffice. Everyone was so remarkable. I feel so deeply thankful to have experienced this tonight. Floating.”

Heather Pearce replied to the pop star’s story more calmly than we would have if we were in her place. Reposting Grande’s Instagram upload, the stage actress wrote on her own social media, “A true Glinda,” referencing Grande’s then-upcoming role.

Elphaba in Wicked’s screen adaptation is portrayed by Cynthia Erivo, who, like Grande, also scored a Golden Globe nomination.

Wicked: Part One, directed by Jon M. Chu, opened in theaters on November 22 and continues to perform exceptionally well. The film dethroned Grease as the highest-earning film based on a Broadway musical at the US box office within less than two weeks of hitting theaters, earning $214.3M at the domestic box office, as reported by Deadline.

As the film—also featuring Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, and more—heads into the 2025 awards season, Wicked: Part Two, officially titled Wicked: For Good, is set to arrive in the blink of an eye. The second installment of the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway musical hits theaters on November 21, 2025.

