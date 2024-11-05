Ariana Grande Explains Why Her Real Name Is Credited In 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande is a globally recognized name, but only a few fans realize this is not her full name. The singer's full name is Ariana Grande-Butera, and she will be credited under this name in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

In a recent interview, Grande opened up about her decision to use her real name for the project, sharing an emotional connection to her past and her role.

During an interview with Australian reporter Justin Hill, Grande stated the significance of being credited as Ariana Grande-Butera. “Technically, it’s my little girl name,” she said.

“I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me.” For Grande, using her full name represents a return to her roots. She feels a deep connection to her childhood and her experiences with Wicked.

The actress recalled seeing the musical for the first time at just 10 years old, stating, “That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old. It felt like a really lovely way of honoring that.” For her, this choice was about more than just a name; it symbolizes a full-circle moment in her life and career.

In Wicked, Grande portrays Glinda, a role she has long desired. She talks about how much the experience has meant to her, saying, “I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba.” Grande believes that honoring her real name in the credits adds an extra layer of meaning to the role and the project as a whole.

Advertisement

Her love for Wicked has been a consistent theme in her life. Grande previously described the day she learned she got the role as “the best day of [her] life.” This shows just how significant this project is for her personally and professionally.

Additionally, Grande has tattoos and memorabilia that pay tribute to Wicked, particularly her connection to Glinda. These personal touches show how deeply the musical has influenced her life.

In previous interviews, Grande spoke about the challenge of transforming her persona from a pop star to an actress. “I trained every single day to prove to [Wicked producers] that I could handle taking on this other person,” she stated. She had to strip away her public image and embrace a new character, which required immense dedication and hard work.

ALSO READ: Top Gun: Maverick Star Monica Barbaro Recalls Receiving THIS ‘Weirdest Advice’