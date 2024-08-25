Throwback: When Ben Affleck Said Divorce With Jennifer Garner Was The 'Biggest Regret' Of His Life

The news of Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck has been making headlines for the past few days. This has surprised many people, as Affleck, who typically keeps quiet about his relationships, had previously openly discussed his divorce from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Let's take a look back to see what the Hollywood star had said back then.

According to L’Officiel, in a 2020 interview with the New York Times, the actor Argo reflected on his divorce from the 13 Going on 30 actress. The couple was married for more than 10 years before deciding to part ways. They have three children together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Affleck mentioned that his alcohol consumption had a negative impact on his marriage. He sought help through rehab to overcome this addiction. He admitted that while he used to drink alcohol in moderation, his consumption increased during 2015-2016 when his marriage was deteriorating. He explained that alcohol caused many issues in his relationship.

The AIR actor continued, "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It is just a toxic and hideous feeling of low self-esteem.”

He stated that it was not "healthy" for him to be "obsessed with failures, relapses, and hurt myself." Affleck added that the mistakes were made by him and he certainly did things he regretted. He continued that one must compose oneself, learn from that, and attempt to keep moving ahead.

Looking back, this might surprise many people considering what happened next: the actor reconciled with his former flame, the singer of "On The Floor," and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. They had another wedding ceremony on August 20, 2022, at his lovely estate in Georgia. Interestingly, on the same day, Lopez reportedly filed for divorce. Whether this was intentional or not remains uncertain.

This love story, straight out of a novel, didn't last long due to the couple's decision to split. Many may have seen this coming because speculations about their alleged relationship troubles had been circulating online for months.

The speculations gained traction after the couple decided to put their lavish Beverly Hills mansion, which they had bought together after getting married, up for sale.

