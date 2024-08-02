Throwback: When Britney Spears Named The Actress She Wants To Play Her In A Movie

In 2013, when Britney Spears was asked by a fan on Twitter who she’d like to see playing her in a movie, the singer named Natalie Portman as a potential candidate. Well, it looks like it's almost time we see the Oscar-winning actress belt out melodies like the Criminal singer as she takes on her role in the recently announced Britney Spears biopic. Before our readers jump to any conclusions, we would like to establish the fact that no official casting announcement has been made as of now, and our desire to see Portman as Spears on the silver screen is just that — a desire!

On Thursday, August 1, Variety and other major news outlets reported that Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to the singer’s bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, through a highly competitive auction. Additionally, it was reported that Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt are attached to the project.

Released last October, the book has sold over 2.5 million copies in the USA alone. It details the 42-year-old’s highly scrutinized conservatorship case, her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and her all-encompassing journey to stardom.

The audiobook — read by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, with an introduction by Spears — is also an equally successful endeavor as the physical book.

Before the official announcement of her biopic, the pop star piqued her fans’ interest by writing on X, “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with Marc Platt. He's always made my favorite movies…stay tuned.”

Well, Britney certainly wasn't exaggerating Platt’s resume. The producer is known for hits like La La Land and the live-action adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

As for director Chu, he knows a thing or two about working with pop stars, as he recently helmed the soon-to-release Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked.

