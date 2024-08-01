Britney Spears Patches Up With Troublesome Ex Boyfriend Paul Soliz Weeks After Declaring She Was Single

New gossip alert! It's often said that love and relationships are complex but the heart wants what it wants. This seems to be the case for evergreen pop star Britney Spears who has reunited with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz just weeks after confirming her single status on Instagram, as reported to Page Six. He has been accused of various crimes previously.

The two were reportedly spotted having a meal together at Soho House in Malibu on July 30, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The pop icon appeared to be in a good mood alongside Soliz, flashing a bright smile as the duo stood outside the venue where they dined with some friends.

While Spears kept her outfit simple yet classy in a pretty floral blouse, white denim shorts, and red sandals, paired with sunglasses, Soliz wore an eye-catching blue and white plaid shirt layered over a plain white tee. He completed his casual look with navy ’90s-style baggy pants and Nike sneakers.

Spears ended her relationship with Paul Richard Soliz allegedly because she felt that he was taking advantage of her lavish lifestyle. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney declared herself "single as f-ck," adding that she "will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

A source further said to TMZ that she's not hurt over the split with Soliz as she decided to do so after seeing his "true colors." Soliz was first linked to Britney after her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023.

Soliz worked as her housekeeper and handyman before pursuing the singer. Moreover, Spears has been quite vocal about her life, and choices and takes no nonsense from anyone and often updates fans about her life on Instagram.

Sources reported to Page Six that Paul Richard Soliz, who has been charged with multiple offenses, including felony possession of a firearm, was hired to work in Britney Spears’ house without being properly vetted, and they eventually started seeing each other.

Their relationship took a dark turn in May when Spears and Soliz got into a disagreement at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, resulting in Spears injuring her ankle. At the time, she explained that she had jumped into the living room and twisted her ankle. "I fell — embarrassed myself — and that's it," she wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, Soliz has been declared a red flag by a close friend of Spears, who told Page Six that he was extremely dangerous. Another friend expressed concern for Spears, saying that Soliz had been “bad news from the start.”

