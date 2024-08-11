Throwback: When Courteney Cox Revealed She Had A 'Crush' On Ace Ventura Co-Star Jim Carrey

In 2021, Courteney Cox admitted to Howard Stern on his show at SiriusXM that she had a crush on Jim Carrey back in the day when they worked together on Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994. The film’s star discussed her experience with the comedy legend, who played the titular role. On the other hand, she starred as Melissa Robinson, Ace Ventura’s love interest.

On the set of this production, Cox remembered Carrey being hilariously funny. When filming started he would always start off by performing straight during their rehearsals before making it comedic. “He was so funny”, she said recalling her feelings at that time. Having been friends throughout as professionals while shooting this picture, Carrey kept on cracking her up.

Stern asked if there was ever a romantic relationship between them and Cox answered affirmatively. However, she avoided saying more about it, choosing instead to be humorous about it.

Another cast member from Friends discusses her past in this conversation with Howard Stern; Jennifer Aniston speaks about Brad Pitt whom she used to be married to once upon a time. Aniston and Pitt also got together again last September for a charity reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High online. Aniston portrayed Linda, while Pitt took the part of Brad.

The actress assured him that things were quite normal between Aniston and Pitt during that get-together. “It was absolutely fun”, she said. Aniston noted that they are still friends but any disagreements were perceived by fans rather than real. The event served as a fundraiser for CORE which is operated by Sean Penn thus making it all worthwhile personally too.

From these honest statements made by both actresses we can see how some famous acquaintances are beyond the screen. Cox’s playfully admitting she had a crush on Carrey in Ace Ventura reflects another level of attraction between them. Meanwhile, Aniston mentioned lots about how much they like each other’s company though the relationship with her ex-husband was over a long time ago.

