Happy Birthday Courteney Cox: Revisiting Top 10 Memorable Monica Geller Moments As Actress Turns 60

Courteney Cox first made her appearance in our lives as Monica Geller on Friends in 1994. Monica's love life was chaotic as an adult and she was subjected to fat shaming until she met Chandler. She truly was a survivor.

When you wanted to escape a wedding, get lodging, or obtain business advice, Monica was the buddy who would always be there for you. Courteney Cox gave the role her own unique voice.

The well-known actress is 60 years old today. Let's relive the ten most memorable Monica Geller moments.

1. FAKE MONIKA (SEASON 1, EPISODE 21)

In this underrated episode of season one, Monica realizes that someone has stolen her credit card and is leading an apparently better life. Monica, determined to catch the culprit, enlists Phoebe and Rachel's help. However, when she ultimately meets the imposter, nicknamed Fake Monica, during a tap dance lesson, she unexpectedly befriends her rather than reporting her.

2. THE ONE IN BARBADOS (SEASON 9, EPISODE 23 & 24)

The One in Barbados, the season nine finale of Friends, may not be the most memorable episode, but it is a hilarious Monica story. Because of the increased volume caused by the humidity, Monica's hair draws attention to itself.

Her hair keeps growing throughout the show, which makes for some funny moments. For example, when Phoebe asks, "Are you leaving the Supremes?" Jennifer Aniston laughed so hard that she broke character. Chandler learns what it's like to be the more attractive person in their marriage in the meantime.

Advertisement

The highlights of this season finale, aside from Monica's enormous hair, are her intervention in Phoebe's romantic life and her fierce ping-pong showdown with Mike.

ALSO READ: FRIENDS Experience To Open At 2nd Permanent Location In US Adding Value To Important Reference Of Sitcom; DEETS

3. THE ONE WITH RACHEL'S SISTER (SEASON 6, EPISODE 13)

In this season six episode, Monica refuses to confess she is ill because she considers it a show of weakness. To demonstrate that she's "in the prime of life," she tries to seduce Chandler into bed. Her effort to captivate Chandler with her nasal voice is one of the show's funniest scenes. Courteney Cox almost laughs as she adds, "Are you saying you don't want to get into this?"

Finally, Monica brings Chandler into bed by spreading Vaporub on her chest right in front of him. Before following him into the bedroom, she boasts, "Worked like a charm." Episodes like this make us wonder how Courteney Cox didn't win an Emmy for her work as Monica.

4. THE ONE WHERE NO ONE'S READY (SEASON 3, EPISODE 2)

Advertisement

In The One Where No One's Ready, Monica discovers on her answering machine a message from Richard, her former boyfriend. Monica gets obsessed with the message, even if her pals tell her it's old. She tries to leave Richard a casual message, but everyone in the group realizes it's anything but. After that, Monica receives a message from another woman, which makes things worse.

Believing she left the message, she then strikes up an awkward conversation with Richard's daughter Michelle. Monica leaves Richard another message, attributing her actions to her menstruation, in a last-ditch effort to make things right. She unintentionally sets it as his outgoing message, though, which causes more anxiety. That's the end of Monica trying to look carefree.

ALSO READ: Friends Ending EXPLAINED: Chandler and Monica welcome kids; How Rachel-Ross sorted their differences?

5. THE ONE WITH ALL THE THANKSGIVINGS (SEASON 5, EPISODE 8)

There are multiple flashbacks to previous Thanksgiving festivities in the episode The One with all the Thanksgivings from the fifth season. Among Monica's most vivid memories is her attempt to woo Chandler following his painful remark regarding her weight. But despite her best efforts—using a knife and other cooking utensils—Cheren loses his big toe. Despite the blunders, Chandler's first "I love you" moment is made even more poignant when Monica puts a turkey on her head.

Advertisement

6. THE ONE WITH THE BUTT (SEASON 1, EPISODE 6)

Monica's attention to detail in her residence is a recurring motif throughout the episode. In season one's The One with the Butt, she becomes agitated when Rachel moves the green ottoman, prompting her pals to mock her for her hygiene.

Monica leaves her shoes in the living room in an attempt to demonstrate her easygoing nature. However, she has difficulty sleeping since she is wondering whether or not to retrieve them. Her inner turmoil is funny, and she considers getting up early to return the shoes unnoticed. Finally, she caves in and asks for assistance.

ALSO READ: When Courtney Cox turned down the part of Rachel because 'she herself was more of a Monica', Details inside

7. THE ONE WITH CHANDLER IN A BOX (SEASON 4, EPISODE 8)

Chandler begs Joey's pardon in this Thanksgiving episode for having an affair with his girlfriend. Joey advises Chandler to reflect on his behavior by spending Thanksgiving inside a box. Monica, in the meantime, has ice in her eye and grudgingly goes to see Richard's son, the ophthalmologist.

Monica accepts his invitation to go on a date and to Thanksgiving dinner, despite her initial misgivings. In response to the group's criticism of her for dating her ex-boyfriend's son, Monica makes light of their own previous transgressions.

"Okay, judge all you want, but," she says. I threw a girl's wooden leg into the fire, married a lesbian, abandoned a man at the altar, and now I'm living in a box." presenting the collection with a lighthearted touch, incorporating an eye patch.

Advertisement

8. THE ONE WITH ALL THE RUGBY (SEASON 4, EPISODE 15)

Monica found a bewildering light switch in her apartment as Chandler mockingly pretended to be heading to Yemen and Ross struggled in a rugby match. Monica, who is renowned for her attention to detail, asked Joey for insight but got no helpful information.

Monica conducted several tests in an attempt to determine the switch's function, including putting loud appliances into every outlet that was attached to the switch. After trying in vain, Monica decided to take matters more seriously. She went to the municipal hall, paid a fee, and patiently waited for hours to get the electrical drawings for the building. After that, she carefully bored holes in the wall and covered them up with drawings so Rachel wouldn't notice.

Monica reluctantly gave up on her search after receiving many electric shocks. This subplot offered an intriguing twist to Monica's story, praising her perseverance while also emphasizing the show's humorous elements.

ALSO READ: 'He Visits Me A Lot': Courteney Cox Says She Still Senses Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Around Her

9. THE ONE WITH PHOEBE'S UTERUS (SEASON 4, EPISODE 11)

In The One with Phoebe's Uterus, Chandler seeks advice from Rachel and Monica about his relationship with Kathy. Monica, in a memorable scene, teaches Chandler about the seven erogenous zones using a drawing and enthusiastic guidance. This humorous moment culminates in Monica repeatedly shouting "seven." Kathy later visits Monica's apartment to express her gratitude, adding to the episode's comedic storyline.

Advertisement

10. THE ONE WITH THE EMBRYOS (SEASON 4, EPISODE 12)

In the well-known episode, The One with the Quiz, Chandler, Joey, and Monica compete against each other in a lighthearted quiz. A wager about which goods are in Rachel's shopping bag proves to be more than just a guessing game as Ross creates a humorous trivia game.

After a tie in the quiz, Monica uses the lightning round to show off her competitive nature by wagering the flat. Because of its humor and standout moments, such as the apartment switch that sets up further humorous situations, the episode, also known as The One with the Embryos, is a favorite among fans.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Was Not Exciting': Jennifer Aniston Talks About FRIENDS; Says 'It Was Magic'