Courteney Cox Celebrates Boyfriend Johnny McDaid's 48th Birthday With Loved Up Pictures: See HERE

Courteney Cox’s boyfriend is a man of many talents, and the actress underscored just that to celebrate him on his special day. The Friends alum took to her social media on Wednesday, July 24, to give a birthday shout-out to her partner, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, who turned 48.

“Happy birthday to the man who can do almost anything,” Cox, 60, captioned his birthday tribute post on Instagram. “I love you always.” The series of snapshots she shared alongside the note included a selfie of herself with McDaid, two photos of the rocker performing on stage, and a picture of him piloting a plane. The final picture in the carousel featured the musician posing with a fish he caught. The actress referenced this picture in the caption, noting McDaid threw the aquatic life back into the water.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid’s romance through the years

Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013 after being introduced by their mutual friend, Ed Sheeran. The duo announced their engagement the following year; however, they broke up in 2015.

Remarkably, Cox and McDaid were able to overcome the hiccup, and they soon reconciled, remaining one of the favorite Tinseltown couples. Cox took to Instagram in September to celebrate a decade of love with McDaid, writing, “10 years ago this guy [Sheeran] introduced me to this guy [McDaid]. 10 years!!!”

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's mutual admiration for each other

In an interview with People in 2022, Courteney described the musician as a great listener and the most patient person she’s ever met. She also shared that McDaid is a great advice giver and someone who has his heart and morals in place. His musical and poetic aptitude just added to his charm and appeal, Cox expressed.

Meanwhile, an equally smitten McDaid told the publication in 2018 that his thoughts are always about Courteney, whom he referred to as Court during the conversation. Noting that the actress is his best friend, partner, and everything in between, the rocker added that whenever he writes her a poem, it’s just an extension of his thoughts because, as he said, she’s always on his mind.

Cox, for the record, was married to actor David Arquette between 1993 and 2003. The former couple share a daughter, Coco, 20.

