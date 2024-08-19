Throwback: When Doja Cat Said She Was A 'Serial Dater' Before Being In Committed Relationship

Here’s a throwback to when Doja Cat said she was a 'serial dater' amid her new possible romance with Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2023 for the magazine’s September cover story, the Kiss Me More rapper revealed that she is considering taking a break from the music industry to dabble in acting and stand-up comedy. She also mentioned that she has a new love in her life.

Doja opened up about her love life after hilariously mentioning her boyfriends when discussing an experience she had at a comedy club.

“Is it true that you want to do stand-up?” interviewer and rap radio icon Angie Martinez asked her. “It’s something I’ve definitely considered,” Doja said, before describing how she had a similar experience recently. Doja actually went onstage with Craig Robinson in 2023 when he brought her out to sing with him. Characterizing the affair as low-key, the rapper added that she “was there with one of my boyfriends.”

At that, Martinez asked her if she makes room for romance in her life, to which Doja responded, “I love love.” Not only that, the Grammy winner said that she is “possibly a serial dater.” However, she also mentioned that she was in a very committed relationship at that time.

Though Doja did not name any names when speaking of her lover, Harper’s Bazaar insinuated that the singer might have been referring to Jeffery ‘J’ Cyrus, a comedian who gained attention a few years ago with his Vine videos.

Back to the present, Doja Cat and J Cyrus seem to be a dated story now, as the singer, as reported by various news outlets, was seen arm in arm with Quinn in the Camden neighborhood. The duo has a history, in the sense that Doja asked Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp to set her up with the actor in 2022. She also called Quinn criminally attractive while responding to a fan post on X.

Manifestations do work, it seems.

