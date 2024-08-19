Doja Cat And Noah Schnapp's DM Drama Resurfaces As Rumors Swirl About Her Romance With Joseph Quinn: Revisit It HERE

Doja Cat had beef with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp in 2022 when the teen revealed a private conversation between him and the Kiss Me More singer, in which she asked him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn. A screenshot of their exchange went viral after Schnapp shared it in a since-deleted TikTok, which rubbed Doja the wrong way.

Today, as we read and report about Doja Cat and Quinn possibly dating following their recent London spotting, we thought it would be worthwhile to take a trip down memory lane and recap what actually went down between the musician and Schnapp two years ago.

Revisiting Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp's drama amid singer's dating rumors with Quinn.

In a message in 2022, Doja was seen asking: “Noah, can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]? Wait, no, does he have a gf [girlfriend]?” Schnapp playfully encouraged the Grammy winner to “slide into his DMs,” then directed her to Quinn’s Instagram account.

Clearly bothered by Schnapp sharing this exchange between them on his social media, Doja went live on TikTok on July 7 to vent “about the whole fuckin’ Noah Schnapp thing.”

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes,” Doja said of Schnapp, then 17. She acknowledged the young actor’s mistake by expressing she understands people make mistakes like the one Schnapp made when they are young. But she also at the time said that it was important to own one’s mistakes as a youngster so that one does not commit the same mistakes in the future.

Doja went on in her rant video on TikTok: “The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s***, that’s like weasel s***.”

“I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she added.

Here’s how people responded to the drama

Very few took Doja’s side in the matter, and Noah’s age at the time played a big factor in shaping people’s opinions. There was also the fact that netizens already knew of her crush on Quinn, thanks to her unabashed response to a fan’s tweet concerning the actor, where she called Quinn criminally attractive.

“It’s not the end of the fucking world,” Doja admitted during her livestream. “Like, I flirt with people on the internet. I flirt with, like, everybody on the internet. It’s like totally okay.”

She concluded her webcast by asserting she didn’t ask Noah not to post their conversation online because she didn’t expect him to post it, as no one normally does.

After remaining silent throughout most of the fallout, Schnapp quashed the beef with yet another TikTok upload on July 13, 2022. The actor posted a math-based video set to one of Doja Cat’s songs, writing in the comments section of the clip, “Guys, everything is all good. I apologized and I still follow her and love her music. No hard feelings.”

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were spotted arm in arm in Camden, London, recently, as reported by several celebrity news and gossip outlets on Sunday, August 18.

