Throwback: When Emily Blunt Revealed Dame Judi Dench Talked Her Out Of Becoming A Pop Star

Emily Blunt probably would have been a pop star rather than an acclaimed actress but that did not happen as actress Judi Dench gave her the priceless advice which led her to stick to the path of acting.

Back in 2020, the Mary Poppins actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The acclaimed actress wittily shared that she would have been Britney Spears as she added, "I don't want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs... Do you want to know the name of one of them? ‘Ring It Up.' It will never see the light of day."

The Quiet Place star continued that the individual who penned the songs stated that the actress had a “nice voice” and had the potential to be a pop artist. Blunt told the individual that she could not dance. They asked her to not worry about it as she would be taught. Blunt stated that she attempted to learn and it did not work out.

One of the major reasons seemingly, why she chose the path of acting instead of becoming a pop artist is Judi Dench as she recalled doing a play with her, which was her first job. Blunt stated that it was “incredible” and she was "wonderful” to her.

The actress stated that she reached out to her for advice and was really “nervous” about her career choice and that she didn't know if it was right for her. Dench told Blunt, “Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and do that.” The Fall Guy star added, “She talked me out of it."

The host then told the actress that one could act and sing. Blunt proceeded to joke, “Does she not know how good I am at multi-tasking?” Later in the show, Kimmel shared that singer Christina Aguilera was there that night. Blunt cut him off mid-sentence and asked if she could multi-task. To which the host answered, “I bet she can.”

Blunt is well-known for her humor and witty side which she bluntly expresses during talkshows, so this was nothing new.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in IF, which has been directed by her husband, John Krasinski. Her performances in The Fall Guy, Oppenheimer, and Pain Hustlers have also been appreciated in recent times.

