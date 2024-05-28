IF Box Office Memorial Day Weekend: Ryan Reynolds' film has a reasonable hold; Enters the USD 100 million club

John Krasinski's IF starring Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming and others, finally hit 100 million dollars at the worldwide box office, at the end of the Memorial Day weekend. The movie faced competition from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Garfield Movie and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga but kept getting its audience. The respectable hold of IF over the second weekend despite competition, proves that the movie can keep getting decent walk-ups and end up grossing in the vicinity of 200 million dollars worldwide by the end of its run.

IF Grosses Over 100 Million Dollars Till The End Of Memorial Day Weekend

After the Memorial Day weekend, IF has collected 63 million dollars domestically and 41 million dollars internationally, for a cume of 104 million dollars. Of all the running releases, The Ryan Reynolds' starrer has the best Cinemascore and thus it can hang in there, atleast till Inside Out 2 releases later in June. What goes against IF's favour is its steep 110 million dollar budget and the fact that it is a new IP, resulting in low relatability.

IF Has Substantial Amount Of Work To Do At The Box Office

IF needs to gross atleast 275-300 million dollars to breakeven theatrically and that doesn't seem to be happening. Still, the closer it reaches, the better it will be for the movie. There obviously are non-theatrical revenue sources too which will ensure that the movie doesn't lose any money and infact makes some.

IF's Collections, However Underwhelming, Can't Be Ignored. Here's Why

A few years back, IF's collections would be written off since the movies were collecting well, then. In the current market where audiences are not turning up to theatres in large number for most films, the collections of IF can't be ignored. It is doing better than summer releases The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, both of which are budgeted higher than IF.

Watch the IF Trailer

About IF

Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a 12 year old, who is temporarily living with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw), while her father (John Krasinski) is getting operated at a hospital nearby. One fine day, she sees an imaginary creature run up the stairway of her building but is unable to catch hold of her. Later, she sees Calvin (Ryan Reynolds) and Blue (an Imaginary Friend voiced by Steve Carell) break into a house to see if Blue can be the right match for the kid in the house, to no success. Bea and Calvin unite for a common cause, that is of uniting Imaginary Friends to the kids that forgot about them over the course of time.

IF In Theatres

IF is now playing at a theatre near you. Have you watched IF yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

