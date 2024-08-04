Throwback: When Emily In Paris CoStar’s Ashley Park And Paul Forman Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

In the world of television, some on-screen romances spark real-life love stories. That’s exactly what happened with Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman. The two actors not only brought chemistry to their roles in Emily in Paris but also made a special bond off-screen. Despite sharing moments on social media, they kept their relationship private for a long time.

While fans speculated about their relationship for months, it wasn’t until January 2024 that they made it Instagram official. Let’s take a closer look at how they turned their on-screen connection into something truly special.

How their romance started

Ashley and Paul became close while filming the third season of Emily in Paris. Paul joined the cast as Nicholas de Leon, who becomes the love interest of Ashley’s character, Midy Chen. Their chemistry on screen translated to real life. Both of them often shared behind-the-scenes photos together on Instagram. Fans were amazed to see how the bond between them developed with time.

In October 2023, the couple was spotted at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner. The rumors of them dating began then. Because many eagle-eyed fans saw them holding hands throughout the evening. But neither of them officially commented on their relationship at that time. Ashley was there to support her hairstylist and makeup artist but made sure to introduce Paul to her friends.

A health scare and their strong support

In January 2024, Ashley opened up about a serious health scare. She was hospitalized due to a severe case of tonsillitis that turned into critical septic shock. During this difficult time, Paul was a rock for her. In an Instagram post, Park expressed her gratitude to Forman for being on her side throughout this time.

She wrote, “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Forman and Lily Collins' response

Forman replied to this, stating, “My love ❤️.” He also posted about the time Ashley was in the hospital. While sharing the picture he wrote, “By your side, no matter what ❤️ @ashleyparklady.”

Lily Collins, who plays the role of Emily in the show also reacted to Ashley’s post. Lily and Ashley share a very special bond—just like sisters in real life too. Lily claimed that she was in tears when she looked at these hospital pictures. She also thanked Forman for being on her best friend, Ashley’s side during this tough time. “I cannot wait to hug you both,” she added.

Making it Instagram official

After overcoming her health scare, Ashley Park made their relationship official on Instagram. She posted a picture of the two kissing. She also shared memories from a previous year when Forman pushed her into a wheelchair at a fashion show due to a sprained ankle. While confirming her relationship, Ashley wrote, “a year ago from today 🥹 @peforman annual January heroism 💪🏼.”

In February 2024, Ashley and Paul made their relationship even more public by attending an event together. Yes, the couple attended London Fashion Week together. They sat in the front row at the JW Anderson runway show. Both were looking chic for the event.

Foreman is the most supportive guy for Ashley

Ashley also praised Paul for being very supportive of her career. In a July 2023 interview, she claimed that she had never been with someone so supportive as Foreman. She believes her relationship with him has helped her become more confident and happier.

Both Ashley and Paul have stayed close to their Emily in Paris co-stars. They share a strong friendship with their castmates, who were also very supportive during Park’s health crises.

Mindy and Nicholas in season 4 of Emily in Paris

As Emily in Paris season 4 is going to release very soon, fans are excited to see their on-screen chemistry too. In season 3, we saw Mindy and Nicholas facing some relationship issues. Although they were seen working on them, Mindy’s ex-boyfriend Benoît came back. So, now things in their relationship might change a bit more.

Emily in Paris season 4 will be released on 15th August 2024, on Netflix.

