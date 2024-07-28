Emily In Paris Ending Explained: What Happened Between Emily And Alfie In Season 3?

The season 3 finale of Netflix's Emily in Paris had stunning disclosures and positive developments, teasing an intriguing season 4 for the rom-com TV show. Here's what occurred. Unlike Emily in Paris season 2's ending, which left Emily (Lily Collins) with a suspenseful, difficult decision to make in season 3, Emily in Paris season 3's finale revealed shocking discoveries for both audiences and characters. While Emily's work appeared unsteady at first, it improved at the conclusion of season 3. Speaking of her love life, it will also undergo significant changes in Emily in Paris season 4. But before season 4 premieres, let’s take a look at what happened to Emily and Alfie’s relationship.

Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) parted his relationship with Emily at the end of season 3 of Emily In Paris, and he had a valid reason for doing so. While it appeared that Emily and Alfie's relationship could only grow now that Gabriel and Camille were engaged, the Emily in Paris season 3 finale's shock threw things off again. Which leaves Emily's future uncertain. Emily and Gabriel are both single now, which suggests that the "will-they-won't-they" dynamic between the two characters may return. Still, Alfie's breakup with Emily was startling.

What happened between Emily and Alfie in Season 3 of Emily in Paris?

In Season 3 of Emily in Paris, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) broke up with Emily because Camille disclosed the truth about the "Gabriel pact" at the wedding. Emily and Alfie both attended Gabriel and Camille’s engagement party/wedding. But it was Camille's speech that made Alfie realize that he definitely shouldn't be with Emily. In the season finale, Alfie told Emily, "Sorry, but I'm nobody's second choice, Cooper. Now, go get your man." To which she replies, saying that he (Alfie) is her. To which he denies and says he doesn’t believe he truly was.

This prompted Alfie to discover Emily's history with Gabriel. While it made complete sense for Alfie to be furious that Emily never shared the whole truth about Gabriel. After knowing about the pact, he decided to end his relationship with Emily in the season 3 finale just after hearing Camille's side of the story. Let’s explore why you took such a drastic step:

In season 2 of Emily in Paris, Alfie explained to Emily (Lily Collins) that his prior relationships had failed. That is why Alfie did not want Emily to meet his parents. This was because his previous two relationships resulted in messy breakups. He was initially hesitant to enter into a new relationship, but this was slowly changing. Although his decision to end his relationship with Emily before Camille and Gabriel's wedding may have been sudden, the way Alfie's previous relationships ended suggests that he did not want to risk another heartbreak.

Alfie was evidently still hurt by prior breakups. Furthermore, he could see Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) had a past, which was exacerbated by Camille's wedding speech. After Camille’s speech, he believed he was her second choice, and Emily was still in love with Gabriel. Camille blamed Emily for her fallout with Gabriel in the season 3 finale, and the way she narrated the narrative implied that Emily still wanted to remain with Gabriel. Due to which Alfie broke up with her because he didn’t want to be her second option.

How did Emily in Paris Season 3 end?

Camille and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) get married in the finale, only after confirming their engagement in the previous episode. After Gabriel learns that his restaurant is likely to receive a Michelin star, he rushes up to Camille and suggests, "Why don't we just get married right now?" After which Camille's mother mentions that the family owns a chapel during an engagement party at their home. So Camille and Gabriel decide to get married.

However, something unexpected happens. At the altar, a weeping Camille makes a speech and says that Gabriel and Emily have been in love from the minute they met. She then told everyone about the pact she made with Emily that neither of them would date Gabriel, which she broke. Camille then fled from there, leaving everyone stunned. Gabriel and Emily talk after the wedding goes wrong, and he reveals that Camille is pregnant. Although Gabriel believes he is the only one with a secret, he is unaware that Camille has been seeing someone else: Sofia, the artist. Emily is aware but has yet to inform him.

Emily and Gabriel discuss the contract Emily and Camille made, which she revealed in her wedding speech. So Gabriel now understands Emily's decision to remain away from him was based on an agreement. After which Emily reveals that she always had feelings for him, and we know he has too, since he drunkenly informed her in a prior episode. With everything that transpired in the season 3 finale, season 4 will have to tackle issues.

The upcoming Season 4 would answer many questions concerning Camille's pregnancy and Emily and Gabriel's relationship now that they're both single. One of the major questions that Season 4 would answer is whether Sofia and Alfie are truly over Camille and Emily. Even Mindy's (Ashley Park) position is also complicated: is she still dating Nicolas while still competing in the Eurovision Song Contest with her ex/bandmate Benoît? Bring it on, folks! Meanwhile, Season 4 of Emily in Paris is all set to release in two parts, with Part 1 releasing on August 15, 2024, and Part 2 releasing on September 12, 2024.

