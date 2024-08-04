Throwback: When Margot Robbie Revealed She Cried At Billie Eilish's Barbie Movie Song

2023’s greatest blockbuster, Barbie housed a pool of talented artists to make it come alive. From Greta Gerwig’s flamboyant direction to Margot Robbie’s acting finesse and the iconic music, of course.

The film also uncovered the hit songs, Dance The Night and What Was I Made For? by pop stars Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish respectively. Of the two, Robbie had an unspoken favorite. Though the Hollywood star has praised both artists, her intense reaction to the Grammy winner’s track makes it a clear winner.

Margot Robbie, 34, once revealed that she was left in tears after listening to Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning song, What Was I Made For? for the first time. The actor told Entertainment Tonight during the film promotions in 2023, “You know, the Billie Eilish song at the end of the movie made me cry the very first time I heard it. I still cry.”

Furthermore, the Suicide Squad star explained that the song hit when she heard an “actual Orchestra” playing the score to the Barbie track. She highlighted how the orchestra members had undecidedly coordinated in pink attires which made her more emotional.

Besides Eilish, who released her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft in May 2024, Robbie was also proud of all the musical talents attached to Barbie’s success, the likes of Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa. The latter also played Mermaid Barbie in the film, a role, Robbie described was imagined for the pop star herself. “There’s so many artists, I can’t even begin to go through everyone, but it’s killer,” the Barbie star added.

In another interview once shared on Billie Eilish’s Instagram story, Robbie was heard marking her Barbie track as the one she’s thrilled about for the fans to hear because it simply resonated with the film’s emotional nuances.

What Was I Made For? was released on July 17, 2023, and was created by the sibling duo, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for the Greta Gerwig film, Barbie. Soon after, the song became a chart-topping hit and swept the awards season, also winning an Oscar for Best Original Song in addition to 11 Grammy nominations, three won, and Golden Globes.

The critically acclaimed song, which the singer marked as “an excuse to say the truth,” per the Los Angeles Times, propelled to greater commercial success following its Oscar win. Then, Billboard reported that the song experienced a hike in digital sales, rising to 704%. It also achieved 2.2 million official on-demand streams in the U.S., per the report.

To top it, Eilish and his producer brother, O’Connell performed a live rendition of What Was I Made For? at the 2024 Oscars which received a standing ovation from the audience comprising of the biggest Hollywood stars and A-listers in the film industry. It is worth saying that the track has transcended the film and has created a life of its own on social media platforms and among fans.

What Was I Made For? is available to stream on digital music platforms.

