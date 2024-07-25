Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1: Release Date, What To Expect, Cast Details & Everything You Wanna Know

Dreaming of a hot European summer but can’t quite get there? Netflix has got you covered. Emily in Paris season 4 is almost here to transport you to the beautiful streets of Rome, Italy. Yes, the beloved series is set to return with Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins not just sticking to the streets of Paris.

Season 3 left us on the edge of our seats with an unexpected pregnancy, a surprise wedding, and a juicy love triangle. Now the adventure is going to answer all our questions but with the dramatic twists. Here’s everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season 4.

Season 3 recap

Season 3 left us with lots of drama; Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party turned into a surprise wedding. But, later Camille called off the wedding, revealing that Emily and Gabriel might be in love. Yes, she does all of this after knowing that she’s pregnant with Gabriel’s baby.

Alfie was in shock after this revelation but then he confessed to having an idea about this. Moreover, Camille is cheating on Gabriel. And, its only Emily who knows all about this. Emily’s life in Paris has always been filled with drama, but it looks like Season 4 will take things to a whole new level.

New locations and creators

Creator Darren Star has teased exciting new locations and characters for Season 4. Emily will have a busy travel schedule in the upcoming season. From the French Alps to the pizzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes.

Along with the stunning locations, fans can expect new characters, more drama, and romance. Emily even tries to learn a new language. The season will also feature winter scenes, offering a different view of Paris.

Release dates and trailer

Netflix will release Emily in Paris Season 4 in two parts. Part 1, consists of five episodes. It will be available on August 15, 2024. And part 2 will be released on September 12, 2024. Fans can already get a taste of what’s to come by watching the fashion-filled trailer for the new season.

Here’s when you can watch it based on your location:

NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania & ACT (AEST): 5 pm

South Australia & Northern Territory (ACST): 4:30 pm

Western Australia (AWST): 3 pm

Returning cast members

Obviously, Lily Collins will return as the charming and fashionable Emily Cooper, along with other characters. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) will all reprise their roles.

According to reports, the upcoming season will also introduce some new faces. Notably, Rupert Everett joins the cast as Giorgio Barbieri. He will be the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome and an old friend of Sylvie. Other new cast members include Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori, and Raoul Bova as Giancarlo.

What to expect in Season 4?

Season 4 promises plenty of drama. Emily is stuck in a love triangle with strong feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie. However, Gabriel is expecting a baby with his ex, Camille. On the other side, Alfie fears that Emily’s heart belongs to Gabriel. As Emily and Gabriel work towards their dream of gaining a Michelin star.

Mindy is also preparing to compete in Eurovision with her band. Meanwhile, Sylvie faces a thorny dilemma from her past. Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, teased, “It’s fair to say season three ended with a few cliffhangers. This season those questions definitely get answered. The train doesn’t stop. This season is also a bit more emotional for Alfie.”

You can watch all the episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix. In fact, you can binge-watch all the other seasons too on Netflix. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more updates as we get closer to the release dates.

