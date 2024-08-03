Throwback: When Finn Wolfhard Agreed With Stranger Things Costar Millie Bobbie Brown Calling Him 'Lousy Kisser'

The stars of Stranger Things and close friends Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown don't have any hard feelings toward one another. The two lead stars cast as Mike and Eleven have been romantically paired from the beginning of the popular Netflix series. Last year, during Vanity Fair's lie-detector YouTube series, Brown admitted that she thought Wolfhard to be a lousy kisser.

When Brown was asked if Wolfhard had improved, Brown responded, "Not with me, no,". Fortunately, Finn Wolfhard isn't getting upset about it. Wolfhard responded to Brown's criticism in a funny manner during a sneak peek at his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Finn Wolfhard said that he was ultimately fine with it. Finn told Drew, "I don't know. It was one of those things where my first on-screen kiss was with Millie but I didn't know how to approach that. The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. But I was 12, so, you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not onscreen in front of the entire world".

Since the Netflix original series debuted in 2016, Wolfhard and Brown—who were then 13 and 12, respectively—have appeared as Mike Wheeler and Eleven, respectively. During the first season of the show, they shared their first kiss.

One of Netflix's biggest hits, the sci-fi drama series debuted in July 2016 and has made stars out of its cast. The second part of the fourth season debuted in July 2022. In January of this year, the production and filming for the finale season began. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the last season and the makers are making sure it's perfect and huge.

Recently, to celebrate the show's eighth anniversary, the first glimpse of Stranger Things' fifth and final season was released by Netflix. They also announced that the show is halfway through filming. The teaser video hinted at the arrival of some new cast members. The premiere date of the final season of Netflix has not yet been revealed.

