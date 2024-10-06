Hailey Bieber Shares Glimpse Of First Ever Halloween Decoration For Her Son Ft THIS Iconic Movie Character; See Here

Hailey Bieber has a lot to look forward to this festive season, and her excitement is evident as she seems already geared up for her baby boy Jack Blues Bieber’s first Halloween. And what's interesting, you ask? It featured an iconic character in their Halloween celebrations.

On October 5, the new mom posted a video of a statue of the character Jack Skellington from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, which she appeared to have set up for her six-week-old son Jack Blues for his first Halloween.

Jack Skellington is the central character of The Nightmare Before Christmas, known as the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. He’s celebrated for his ability to create both fear and excitement during Halloween.

In the Instagram Stories clip, the spooky skeleton statue was seen positioned outside the front door of what appeared to be Hailey’s house as it moved its bony hands back and forth.

“Jack Skellington for my little Jack Skellington" (with the iconic pumpkin emoji) she wrote over the top. The stories were funny yet spooky enough to remind everyone that Halloween is almost here.

Hailey and her husband Justin announced the arrival of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber continuing a sweet Bieber family tradition of naming him with the initials ‘JB.’

The couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after dating since 2016. The duo announced their pregnancy in May 2024. A rep for Hailey then confirmed to PEOPLE that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

Before the arrival of their baby boy, Justin shared a romantic post featuring images with his pregnant wife on August 3. Moreover, the couple has been quite open about their lives, mostly on their Instagram.

From the time Justin suffered health setbacks to their relationship hitting a little turbulent patch, to the good, bad, and ugly parts of themselves, they have both been quite authentic about their journey so far.

