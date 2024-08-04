Parents-To-Be Hailey And Justin Bieber Share A Kiss In Loved-Up New PIC; See Here

Parents-to-be Justin and Hailey Bieber cannot keep their hands off each other! The couple is known for being quite publicly affectionate, and this time, JB wasn't just showing his love towards her once but several times during an outing together.

On August 3, the Baby singer shared a carousel of wholesome shots on Instagram, in which he embraced his wife and her growing baby bump. He and the Rhode founder looked stylish in the images that the singer posted with the caption "Like."

Hailey wore a short red dress, pointed heels, pulled-back hair, and a diamond necklace. Justin, meanwhile, opted for a black button-down, cargo shorts, a fuzzy hat, and white-and-black dress shoes.

While the first two snaps revealed the duo standing together on a patio, the rest of the post included shots of Justin sharing kisses with his wife. Justin's pals Rory Kramer, Sam Tompkins, and Josh Gudwin left supportive comments. Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, also chimed in, writing, "LETS GOOOO," and shared one of the images on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Love this!"

Back in May, Mrs. Bieber was seen posting some candid snaps of her showing her baby bump. According to PEOPLE, the couple is quite excited to start this new chapter in their lives, and Justin cannot wait to be a dad.

Meanwhile, the model's brand, Rhode Beauty, has been thriving. Its success has cemented Hailey's position in entrepreneurship and even landed her a spot on Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged. They later exchanged vows in front of family and friends in South Carolina. In May 2024, they announced that they were expecting, with a representative confirming to PEOPLE that the model was just over six months pregnant.

Everyone in the duo's family seems excited and happy with Hailey's pregnancy, including her uncle Billy Baldwin. In an old chat with PEOPLE, Billy Baldwin expressed his deep appreciation for the responsibility that comes with parenting and said he is excited for the couple.

