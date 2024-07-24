‘Huge Luxury’: Hailey Bieber Reveals She Hired A Private Chef During Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Justin Bieber. Since making the pregnancy announcement, she has been candidly sharing updates about it on her social media handles.

After officially announcing her pregnancy, she gave her first interview recently giving a sneak peek into her life right now. Hailey also revealed that she hired a private chef during her pregnancy.

Hailey Bieber hired a private chef

The model appeared in W Magazine’s cover story, published on July 23. While having a conversation with the outlet, the entrepreneur stated that she has given herself permission to indulge in one particular treat while she is expecting.

While referring to herself as a “foodie”, Hailey shared that she has allowed herself to hire a private chef during her pregnancy to help prepare dinners at home. She called this a “huge luxury.”

The model claims that while she has been able to unwind and enjoy having someone else prepare her meals, her pregnancy has not been without its challenges.

During her interview, she also revealed that she is not super close with her family at this point because she feels that she is very “independent.” The model added, “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

She told the outlet that when she looks back at her childhood and how she grew up, she has very beautiful and fond recollections.

Hailey Bieber talks about dealing with hateful messages

While conversing with the outlet, the Rhode founder expressed that since day one, people have made her feel bad about her relationship. She added that she takes the help of therapy to “compartmentalize” the negativity.

Hailey shared about people not wanting to believe that they are happy. She added that she used to pretend like it hurt little and attempted to think that an individual gets to a point about knowing what will be said and how people will be.

She realized that it did not get any less. The model stated that during the initial stage of her pregnancy, it was very much “emotional” for her.”

Hailey expressed that she loves this human so much and how she brings someone into all this. She is trying to “soak” in these days by just being with her husband Justin and herself alone.

