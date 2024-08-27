Hailey Bieber Shares FIRST Post After Welcoming Son Jack Blues With Husband Justin Bieber; Take A Look

The new mama in the circuit Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on August 26, 2024, and shared her first post since announcing the arrival of her son Jack Blues with her husband Justin Bieber.

Sharing a scene from the 1989 animated movie The Land Before Time, Hailey’s Instagram Stories featured a clip of when the dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera, and Ducky were born.

The video depicted the birth of a new life. one of the eggs hatched, resulting in an excited young dinosaur breaking through and looking around. The post comes after Justin, 30, announced in an Instagram post on Aug. 23, that the couple had welcomed their baby boy.

"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," a source told PEOPLE. "Hailey's doing well, too." The pair who tied the knot in 2018, renewed their vows and sweetly announced their pregnancy.

The source added that the pair had been praying for the pregnancy and were pleased when they found out they were going to be parents. Reportedly the couple wished and prayed for this little boy, and the day Hailey was declared pregnant, Justin was beyond happy and quite emotional.

"Justin's already a great dad," the source added. Moreover, as per PEOPLE the One Time singer helped his wife choose her manicure for the announcement of their son’s birth. “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt said.

The couple were very careful and selected the name of their son with much precision. if you notice closely the couple appears to be following an old family tradition. If you take a look at the initials of the Never Say Never singer and Hailey’s son, they spell JB—just like his father. Even Jack Blues Bieber shares the same initials as his dad.

However, the newborn’s name doesn’t just match Justin Bieber’s initials; it also aligns with the initials of his grandfather, Jeremy Bieber as well as Justin's siblings. Jeremy Bieber welcomed Justin’s half-sister, Jazmyn Bieber, 16, and his half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, 14, into the family.

We cannot wait for the new parents in the arena to share more sweet pictures while they try to navigate the journey of parenthood with love and togetherness.

