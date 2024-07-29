Hailey Baldwin Bieber has long been a style icon, captivating Gen Z with her impeccable fashion sense. From her red carpet glamour to off-duty looks, she consistently sets trends. So, when the world caught a glimpse of her adorable baby bump in a simply stunning look, anticipation for her maternity style reached fever pitch. True to form, Hailey’s latest outfit—a sunny yellow ensemble—is already making waves.

She effortlessly managed to blend her signature sassy and edgy style with the softness and glow of motherhood, proving once again why she's a fierce fashion force to be reckoned with.

So, why don’t we just zoom right in and check out how Justin Bieber’s boo is setting unconventionally fabulous maternity style goals with her fashion-forward picks?

Hailey Bieber’s classy butter yellow ensemble:

When it comes to actresses and models who always turn heads and serve fashion perfection, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber’s name always ends up at the top of every chart and list. Her latest look is yet another page of style finesse in her book of incomparably stylish serves.

The beloved businesswoman opted to flaunt her adorable baby bump in a pale butter-yellow ensemble that literally made her complexion glow. This fabulous pick, crafted by none other than the fashion geniuses at Jacquemus, came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 1,51,144. However, looking at the elegant pick, we totally think it’s worth it, don’t you agree?

The supermodel looked absolutely stunning in her floor-length flounce maxi dress. The elegant outfit's flared maxi silhouette, combined with its silk-wool blend bustier with whalebones, looked incredibly adorable on the diva. The double-layered sheer chiffon skirt with a free-flowing silhouette was just all things awesome and alluring.

Bieber’s strapless dress also had a stylish flared bustier with interior boning and a fiery open-back style that literally screamed fashion finesse at its best. The slightly fitted silhouette of the dress was just perfect as it helped her flaunt her adorable curves. Hailey completed her outfit with matching pointed-toe pumps that absolutely slayed the fashionably fabulous vibe.

Hailey Bieber’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories, Bieber added some simple yet stunning pieces to elevate her look. The list included classy golden cuffs from Yves Saint Laurent, pretty gold Eiffel earrings from Mega Jewelry, white dark-tinted sunglasses, and let’s not forget her signature iced-out ‘B’ pendant. We loved her choices.

Even her hair and makeup were absolutely on point. Hailey tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and smooth high bun with a middle parting. With this hairstyle, she successfully added some sass and charm to the whole maternity-ready ensemble.

Hailey’s makeup look, with a resplendent base, was just amazing. She added some color to her look with a touch of pink-hued blush. She also went for some shimmery highlighter and pink lip gloss to make her makeup glow. However, her pregnancy glow and her incomparable smile were the highlights of the chic look.

So, what did you think of Hailey Bieber’s latest look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

