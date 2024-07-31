Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares 'Some Bits' With Fans As Her Due Date Fast Approaches; SEE HERE

Supermodel and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is getting closer to her due date and gearing up to meet her little bundle of joy! The Rhode founder shared a series of photos on her Instagram on July 30 which included a few snaps of herself in a long white, skin-tight sheer gown.

The model looked super stylish as she donned a white headscarf and matching white sunglasses, She faced the camera in one black-and-white photo, placing a hand under her bump. A second photo in color shot shows the mom-to-be in a garden, posing with one hand on her bump and one on her hip. "some bits", the mom-to-be captioned her post as sweet comments came through.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's pregnancy announcement

The couple announced in May 2024 that Hailey and Justin Bieber were expecting, with a representative confirming to PEOPLE that the model was just over six months pregnant. In a clip from their vow renewal on Instagram, the Rhode founder sported a lacy white dress over her growing baby bump. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged, and exchanged vows in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

Around the time of their announcement, a rep for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE that she was just over six months pregnant. While Justin and Hailey's relationship had hit a rough patch previously, it seems all is well for the couple as they are excited to start their parenthood chapter soon.

How did Hailey and Justin Bieber meet?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber first met in 2009 as teenagers. Their relationship began as a friendship, which flourished over the years despite periods of being in and out of touch and both being with different partners too. They shared a memorable New Year's kiss in 2016, marking a turning point in their relationship.

After dating for some time, Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018, and they married in a New York City courthouse just two months later. A year later, in September 2019, they celebrated with a second wedding in South Carolina followed by the pregnancy news on May 9, 2024.

