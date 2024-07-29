’Don’t Think You’re...’: Crazy Rich Asians Director Jon M. Chu Reveals Scooter Braun Initially Rejected Him For Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never Documentary

Remember the 2018 American romantic comedy-drama film? Well, the popular director of the hit film, Jon M. Chu, was once approached to direct Justin Bieber’s first concert film, Never Say Never. However, he initially faced hesitation from Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.

Chu documented the experience in his new memoir Viewfinder and recalled that he was asked by the then-president of production at Paramount if he was interested in making a 3D movie. He was only convinced after viewing Bieber's YouTube page, where he saw the excitement from fans and was inspired to learn more about the singer and the reasons behind his popularity.

When he reported back to the studio executive, he was told he needed the approval of the singer’s manager, Braun, who initially responded, "I don’t think you’re the right filmmaker for this," which Chu took as a "challenge."

What did Jon M. Chu do to change Scooter Braun's mind?

Knowing Jon. M Chu as a determined filmmaker did not give up. Chu pitched a documentary-style film that explored Bieber's rise to fame, which eventually convinced Braun. "Justin’s story could be a new generation’s Rocky," he said, referencing information he read online stating it was the singer’s favorite movie. Chu recalls Braun responding, "Okay. Let’s go."

The 2011 movie was a massive success upon release and became the second highest-grossing concert film in the United States at $73 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That's not all, The movie was eclipsed in 2023 by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Jon M. Chu on Justin Bieber

Upon meeting Bieber, Chu recalled that he was smitten by the singer. "Immediately, in a single glance, I understood why millions of people were obsessed with him. When he looked at you, you felt like the center of the world," he wrote in his memoir.

The director further said he enjoyed spending time with the Friends singer on tour and looks back at the attention he got after Bieber first mentioned him on social media. "My follower account began to skyrocket by hundreds a second," he revealed.

Later after the project's immense success, Bieber invited Chu to meet with him at Braun’s house, where they shared that they would be making another concert film, Justin Bieber: Believe, which he wanted Chu to direct as well.

However, Chu observed that the pop star had changed. He noted that Bieber became short-tempered and got into an ugly fight with a photographer followed by several embarrassing headlines in the tabloids.

Now, looking back on their relationship, Chu wrote that he cared for the singer and wanted him to have a healthy happy life. Viewfinder is available for purchase now,

