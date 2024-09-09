Throwback: When Irina Shayk Called Ex Bradley Cooper A 'Hands-On Dad' To Daughter Lea

Irina Shayk once revealed her experience co-parenting her daughter, Lea, with ex-partner Bradley Cooper. She also praised his hands-on approach to parenting and described him as a devoted father. Shayk and Cooper began dating in the spring of 2015 and quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Tinsel Town.

In March 2017, they welcomed their first child, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Throughout their relationship, the former pair kept details of family life private. After their 2019 split, the couple remained on good terms and continued to co-parent Lea. Read on for more details!



In a previous interview with HIGHStyle magazine, Russian model Irina Shayk shared that Bradley Cooper is deeply involved in raising their daughter, Lea, and emphasized that they don’t rely on a nanny, saying, "He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once."

She further discussed their approach to parenting, highlighting that both she and Cooper are very "strict." The model mentioned that when Lea finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, and says, "Thank you." She added that without saying "please or thank you," Lea doesn't get anything.

Shayk reflected on how her daughter has many toys, contrasting it with her childhood, where she had only one 'large Russian doll' with blonde hair and blue eyes, for which her grandmother made clothes. The model explained that she often tells Lea about her own experiences, saying things like, "This is my doll, I only had one," or reminding her that she used to get candy only on special occasions like Christmas.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ELLE, Irina Shayk discussed how she and her ex, Bradley Cooper, share the responsibilities of raising their daughter. She also praised Cooper, calling him the "most amazing dad."

Shayk then shared that she never fully understood the concept of co-parenting. She explained that when she is with their daughter, she is "100 percent" focused on being a mother, noting that when Lea is with her father, Cooper is fully dedicated to being a dad. The model emphasized that, to her, "co-parenting is just parenting."