Throwback: When Jennifer Lopez Recreated Taylor Swift's Signature Red Lip And Revealed She Is A 'Swiftie'

Taylor Swift's iconic red lip look has become a signature element of her style. Over the years, this bold choice has consistently defined her image, adding a touch of glamour to her concert performances and appearances. Swift's signature beauty looks have inspired countless fans and celebrities, making it a popular trend. Last year, Jennifer Lopez recreated Swift's inspired red lip looks and shared a beauty tutorial on social media, in which she revealed that she's also a 'swiftie.' Read on further to know more details!

Jennifer Lopez often shares beauty and makeup-related tutorials on her social media accounts. Last year in December, Lopez shared her beauty tips for achieving a classic red lip look on Instagram and expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift, calling herself a 'Swiftie.'

Lopez highlighted how Swift inspired her lip looks, especially during the holiday season. In the video, the actress and singer was dressed casually in a black top and leggings, accessorizing with her signature gold hoop earrings and a personalized necklace that reads Jennifer.

The Unstoppable actress expressed her love for the festive season, noting that one of her favorite things is wearing a 'red lip' to elevate her holiday style. Lopez began by saying, "When I think of red lips, I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of Gwen Stefani. I think of Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie, too."

Jennifer Lopez shared that she likes to begin her lip routine by lining her lips with a neutral pencil to make them appear "fuller and plumper." She then applied her "favorite red" lipstick and used a brush to detail the corners.

The singer noted that to enhance the look, she uses her Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask, saying it "keeps your lips hydrated" and makes them look "more plump."

At the end of the tutorial, she noted that this was her "classic Jenny from the Block" look. "Can’t Get Enough of that Beso," the singer captioned the post, followed with a red lip emoji.



At the time, Lopez told People magazine that her Beso Balm is a must-have product, describing it as essential for her daily routine. The Jlo Beauty founder said, "Whether I'm putting on my makeup or I've just washed my face and I'm going to bed at night, it's the last thing that goes on. So, after creating the skincare, I was like, ‘We need a great lip balm. That’s what's missing.'”

