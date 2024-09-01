Adam Sandler Picks THIS Taylor Swift Song As Favorite For Its Special Connection With His Daughters; 'We Listen The First...'

Adam Sandler recently revealed that his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, whom he shares with his wife, Jackie Sandler, are huge Taylor Swift fans. The actor mentioned that his daughters adore the singer and love listening to her music. He also highlighted a sentimental song by Swift that has become their absolute favorite, noting that it was one of the first songs his daughters played when they were young, and they connected deeply with it. Read on for more details!

In a recent interview with Billboard, Adam Sandler opened up about his experience making his latest Netflix special, titled Adam Sandler: Love You, and his upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2. The actor previously teased that Swift's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will reportedly appear in the sequel.

During his candid conversation with the outlet, when asked about his favorite Taylor Swift song, the actor replied that it is difficult to choose just one. He expressed, "Everything [my two daughters] throws on I love, but one of the first ones they threw on when they were young was 'The Best Day,'" referring to the track from her second studio album, Fearless.

Sandler further mentioned that his family shares a tradition of listening to each of Swift's albums on the day they are released, noting, "There’s not a song they [his daughters] don’t know every word to."

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler recently appeared on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, where he revealed how thrilled he and his family were when they heard Kelce and Swift were dating.

He told the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, "When you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman, and she's having so much fun with him.'"

Kelce also asked the actor about his experience attending the Bad Blood singer's premiere of her concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with his daughters, to which Sander replied that she means so much to them. He recalled that possibly when he was filming Grown Ups or That's My Boy in Massachusetts, he and his daughters, when they both were kids, would listen to Swift and enjoy every one of her songs.

The actor also admitted that she's one of the celebrities he gets "nervous" around, explaining that he doesn’t want to mess up and say something foolish, especially for his kids' sake.

Last year, Adam Sandler attended one of Taylor Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Sadie and Sunny.