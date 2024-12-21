Throwback: When Josh Hartnett Opened Up About the ‘Borderline Unhealthy’ Obsession of Fans

In July 2024, while promoting his horror film Trap, Josh Hartnett candidly discussed the disturbing fan behavior that led him to step back from Hollywood. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor revealed how alarming stalking incidents, including one involving a man armed with a gun, forced him to reconsider his career and personal safety.

At the UK premiere of Trap in London on July 29, the 46-year-old actor appeared alongside his wife, Tamsin Egerton, and director M. Night Shyamalan. Reflecting on his early fame, Hartnett explained that “borderline unhealthy” fan obsession became overwhelming and even dangerous.

One particularly harrowing incident occurred 19 years ago when Hartnett was just 27. A man claiming to be his father showed up armed at a premiere. The individual was eventually arrested and imprisoned, but the experience left a lasting mark on Hartnett, making him feel vulnerable and disillusioned with fame.

Hartnett described that phase of his life as a “weird time,” explaining that he didn’t want to become “grist for the mill.” He emphasized that while he doesn’t like to dwell on those events, they were significant enough to make him take a step back from acting and focus on his personal safety.

The actor’s return to the screen with Trap earlier this year marked a new chapter in his career, one that he approaches with more caution and perspective. Hartnett’s openness about the darker side of fame highlighted the toll that such intense public scrutiny can take on personal well-being.

Now, months after the release of Trap, Hartnett continues to be a voice for the challenges faced by actors in the limelight. His reflections earlier this year serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and difficulties that often accompany fame, even as he looks forward to a new phase in his career with renewed perspective and resilience.

