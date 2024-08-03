'As Human Beings We're a Little Bit Selfish': Josh Hartnett Spills the Tea on What Has Kept His Marriage Strong

Josh Hartnett is synonymous with the word Hollywood heartthrob. Despite being the star of movies like Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, Josh leads a very private life. The actor is giving a rare look into his personal life as he talks about how he makes his marriage work with British actress Tamsin Egerton and spills all the secrets.

Both Josh and Tamsin are very private people, who prefer to stay out of the public eye. They rarely talk about their personal lives, especially their relationships, despite being together for more than a decade now. Josh Hartnett recently opened up about his marriage to Egerton and how he thinks it’s important to give more in a relationship.

The two met on the sets of the movie The Lovers, which led to their friendship and romance. After first meeting in 2013 and starting their relationship, Josh and Tamsin eventually got married in 2021. When asked what makes his relationship work, Josh responded, "I think you have to give more than you feel you receive. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Faculty actor also gave an analogy for how he thinks even if one person in the relationship is giving 80 percent in the relationship, and the other is jusr putting in 20 percent, it still counts as 50 percent as they are giving in the relationship.

But Hartnett has a reason for this explanation. He continues, “You have to really give as much as you can because, innately, as human beings, we're a little bit selfish. We think we see all the good things that we do, but we don't really notice necessarily all the good things that the other person's doing all the time."

Josh also spoke about the responsibility and ease of the relationship. He continues to say that one person has to consistently give more in a relationship than they think they are getting because that is how both the people can reach the middle.

The Oppenheimer actor made an astute observation: “If both people in the relationship understand that and try to achieve that, then I think you can have a really solid base."

Tamsin Egerton is also an actress, but the simple nature of the couple has always made fans curious about their private lives. Egerton has starred in multiple great and prominent projects, like Keeping Mum, Camelot, Love Rosie, and more.

Hartnett and Egerton secretly married in November 2021 after having three children.The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in late 2015. Their second and third children were born in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Hartnett confirmed in February 2024 that he and Egerton had discreetly welcomed baby number four.

Even though Josh Hartnett was the actor to look out for after his big box-office successes in the early 2000s, he decided to take a step back. The Operation Fortune star chose his family and mental peace over anything and decided to build a happy life for himself.

After being away from the big screen for a couple of years, the actor made his big return with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Guy Richie’s Operation Fortune. He recently starred in the M. Night Shyamalan movie Trap.

