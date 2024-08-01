‘Lots Of Interesting Aspects’: Josh Hartnett REVEALS What His Film Trap Taught Him About Serial Killers

Josh Harnett, who portrays a sinister father in his recent film Trap, claims that he learned a lot about serial killers through the course of the film. According to Harnett, the psychopathy of serial killers has many interesting aspects.

In an interview with CBR, the actor said a lot of serial killers seek fame and recognition. “It's amazing because they want recognition. They want to be out there,” he said. People who’ve come across some of them, especially writers who delve into the psychology of these killers, always claim that “they're incredibly charming in person."

The logical reason and the only explanation for killers exuding charms is that despite doing horrific things, they have to convince themselves and others that they’re not these monsters.

"They still never get away from that even when they're in prison, and they want to put you at your ease, and they want to, like, you're more manipulatable when you're at your ease," Harnett added.

He revealed that he channeled that thought process into his character, which needed to be charming and convince the audience of his innocence in the beginning.

Harnett really put his best effort into portraying his role in Trap, but the film's director, M. Night Shyamalan, was impressed by the actor way before the filming started. According to the director, a set visit led to the casting of Harnett.

"When I was thinking about casting the lead of Trap, Josh Hartnett came to visit me in Ireland, where I was producing The Watchers," Shyamalan said. "We had lunch, we talked about living outside of Hollywood and being dads of three girls each, and I knew he was the guy."

The movie also has a father-daughter theme, and it was the director’s close bond with his daughters that inspired it. “I'm a girl dad with three girls, and it's just the way I see things. I see the world through their eyes,” he said.

Trap will be released in theaters on August 2