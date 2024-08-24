Throwback: When Justin Bieber's Mom Said Pop Star Would Be 'Best Daddy Ever' To His Child

Justin Bieber is making headlines as he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently announced that they have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, on Friday, August 23rd.

However, before the birth of their son, on Father’s Day earlier this year, Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, posted a touching tribute for him on social media, expressing her excitement for his journey into fatherhood, saying that he would be the "best" dad ever. Read on further to know more details!



In a touching Father's Day tribute, Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared how excited she is for him to become a father after the Never Say Never singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced her surprising pregnancy news in a joint social media post featuring photos of themselves and a clip showcasing Hailey’s growing baby bump.

Mallette posted a few images on Instagram featuring the One Less Lonely Girl hitmaker and his wife, and alongside, she wrote a sweet note wishing her son. She began the caption of the post, writing, "Happy Father's Day, Justin," adding, "You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You're gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!"

Earlier this year, Pattie Mallette took to Instagram to express her excitement about Justin and Hailey's announcement that they were expecting a child. She shared a video of herself on the platform, expressing that she had been waiting for this ecstatic news.

She added that now that the couple had shared the news publicly, she could finally celebrate. Pattie excitedly said in the clip, "Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," adding, "I am so excited!"

After the couple confirmed the news of her pregnancy, a source told ET that Hailey Bieber and her husband, who have been married since 2018, were thrilled to be expecting a baby together, noting that they have wanted this for a "long time" and are excited to expand their family. The source added, "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

The insider told the publication that the Rhode founder and Bieber feel ready to take this next step, noting that she is a "natural caretaker" and will be a great mom and that she also believes that her husband will make an "amazing dad."