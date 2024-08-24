Justin Bieber Fans Rejoice As Pop Star Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Hailey: 'So Happy For Him'

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have become parents. The celebrity couple announced the exciting piece of news on August 23, 2024.

On their social media accounts, Bieber and Hailey shared a cute picture of their baby boy’s foot. It was Justine Bieber, 30, who first uploaded the picture on Instagram, with a caption revealing the kid's name.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the singer wrote under the photo. His wife, Hailey, 27, shared the same post in her Instagram story as she became a mom, and since then, their fans have been screaming their hearts out with excitement.

The fans of the That Should Be Me artist have made this delightful news trend on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan posting that it was in 2009 when he first started liking his music. Since then, he has been following Bieber’s journey and every tough situation that the star has been through. However, now that the Never Say Never artist has become a father, “I’m so happy for him and so proud of him,” the fan wrote in the long social media post.

A few others were seen congratulating the star couple and giving them and their baby boy blessings.

Another fan shared a few snippets of Justin Bieber from the time he was young and had stepped into the spotlight, along with the caption, “This kid is NOW A FATHER.”

Within this number of reactions, one shared her state of shock on X: “JUSTIN BIEBER HAD A WHAT?”

It was back in the month of May this year when the couple first announced that they were expecting a child together. Back then, Justin Bieber and Hailey had shared a few clips and pictures, with the soon-to-be mom Hailey wearing a long, lacy white dress and a veil. This dress highlighted her growing baby bump.

Accompanying her was the All I Want for Christmas Is You artist, who had his arms around her belly while also standing behind her. They both also showed their matching wedding rings.

Following the couple welcoming their baby on the internet, Pattie Mallette, the mother of the Love Me artist, congratulated them while also pouring her love for her grandson, Jack.

Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, shared the same tweet, adding his blessings for the family. It was in September 2018 that Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in New York City.

