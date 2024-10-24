Throwback: When Kendall Jenner Chose to Drink Bird Saliva Than Answer Cheeky Question About Taylor Swift

Among all the iconic moments Kendall Jenner has given us, one of them will always be her appearance on James Cordon’s talk show and the game they played, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts in 2016.

She quickly grabbed headlines after playing the game for many reasons, one of them being her dodging to answer a question about Swift. According to Variety, Jenner was asked by the host to name her “least favorite” person from the Wildest Dreams singer’s squad.

He presented the model with options that included Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Uzo Aduba, Cara Delevigne, and Taylor Swift. Jenner decided to not answer the question and chose to drink bird saliva instead.

The people who played the games were presented with rather unconventional options to consume if they decided to not answer questions. The options consisted of fish eye, cod sperm, Clam fluid, bird saliva, and much more.

She was also asked another controversial question which included her family members. Cordon asked her to rank the best to worst names of her nieces and nephews, North, Dream and Saint.

But this time, she chose to answer the question. She said, “I like North. I’ve always liked North." After this, the anticipation elevated among the audience to find out who was her least favorite name.

Jenner then said, “North, Saint, Dream. I still love them, I still love them." But she was asked one more question about why her sister Kylie Jenner missed his show appearance, claiming to be sick, and was spotted by the paparazzi on the same day. Jenner chose to drink the clam juice for this one.

Talking about Swift’s question, it is interesting because they shared one thing in common which was their history with Harry Styles. Both had previously dated the One Direction alum.

One more reason the question turned heads was that Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West had a major feud with the pop sensation, per Inquisitr.

When the Skims founder appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said she did not know if her sister was part of Swift’s squad. She said that she did not think Jenner was a part of it and added. “I don't think it was awkward."

