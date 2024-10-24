Cardi B Pulls Out Of ONE MusicFest Citing Medical Emergency: 'I Am So Sad To Share This News'

Cardi B has canceled a scheduled performance in Atlanta, Georgia, after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency. The rapper shared the update on her Instagram on Wednesday, October 23, expressing her sadness over not being able to see her fans this weekend.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I have been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days, and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang—thank you for understanding, and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

The Grammy winner was set to headline the event alongside Gunna, Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Victoria Monét. The two-day event, taking place at Piedmont Park on October 26 and 27, will also feature performances from Sexxy Red, GloRilla, Keyshia Cole, T.I., Dru Hill, Fat Joe, Youngbloodz, Travis Porter, Saucy Santana, Will Traxx, Method Man, Redman, Fridayy, and more.

Last October, Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion headlined the festival, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

ONE MusicFest organizers released their own statement on social media to confirm the cancellation of the WAP rapper’s performance.

“Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date,” they said via Instagram.

On the personal front, Cardi B is currently navigating a tumultuous divorce from her estranged husband Offset, whom she recently referred to as a narcissistic garbage bag, among other insults. The couple, who welcomed their youngest daughter just last September, have been engaged in a very public back-and-forth, trading harsh comments since Cardi filed for divorce in August. Offset has even gone so far as to publicly accuse the Bodak Yellow rapper of infidelity during one of her Instagram Live sessions.

Besides their newborn, the pair shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3. The rappers have been married since 2017, with a brief breakup in 2020 when they sought divorce, only to later compromise and revoke their divorce filing.

