'It is Very Lonely': Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Had Her Own 'Set of Challenges' in the Modeling Industry

While Kendall Jenner has risen to become one of the most notable supermodels in the fashion industry, there was a time when she felt isolated. In a conversation with internet star Emma Chamberlain on the podcast Anything Goes, Jenner opened up about the low moments in her modeling career.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’ve had the toughest journey. I think I’ve been extremely fortunate,” said the 28-year-old. “But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get.” Jenner explained how loneliness crept in while she was away in different countries for gigs, recalling how she would “hysterically” cry because she hadn’t been home for over three months.

At other times, she wanted to join her family for happy moments but couldn’t due to her work commitments.

Now, as she reflects on her career and her status as one of America’s top models, Jenner expresses gratitude for the travel opportunities her job has provided. “I probably would’ve never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job,” she tells Chamberlain. “I’ve met a lot of amazing people,” she adds, further expressing her thanks.

Jenner recently discussed the importance of self-care and mental health in an interview with Vogue France. In a cover story from June, she explained why she chooses to remain honest about her struggles, reflecting on the tough times when she didn’t feel like herself at all. She aims to speak about her feelings without shame, explaining, “It’s always been, ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’”

