Throwback: When Lauren Graham Revealed Matthew Perry Sent Her THIS Gift As Final Birthday Present

Lauren Graham, a Gilmore Girls alum, shared her longtime friendship with Matthew Perry, who passed away at 54, months before his death. Graham revealed that Perry gifted her a pickleball set in March 2023, a month before his death. Graham also mentioned Perry's love for tennis and pickleball. The conversation took place on April 5, during a Q&A for her book tour, Have I Told You This Already?. Graham added that Perry included a birthday card that read, "Be older."

Graham, who appears with Perry in a photo inside the book, met the actor while filming the 2008 movie Birds of America. During her book tour Q&A, she explained the dynamics of their longtime friendship. "While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life," Graham said, adding that the actor was "a friend and a constant."

Graham also noted that the pair had reconnected just months before his death. "We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life," she said, "and he had just come back in my life last year."

Graham and Perry initially met while filming 2008’s Birds of America and remained friends afterward. She also made an appearance on one episode of Perry’s show The Odd Couple in 2015. Prry previously called the actress “one of my favorite people” during a fan Q&A for The Odd Couple. He added at the time, “We have great chemistry when working together and it’s fun to work with a close friend.”

Graham has spoken before about her friendship with Perry. In an interview with CBS last year, she said, "I am still in shock. I mean, it’s just a really tragic loss, and he leaves his beautiful work behind. And that’s something to be thankful for, and again, the book [Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing] really meant something to him, so it was a really happy year for him.” Graham added, “No one made me laugh as hard. I mean, just tears, streaming. There was just such joy in being around him and being his friend.”

Last year, Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, where he reflected on his decades-long battle with addiction. Graham noted that Perry was overjoyed with how well-received his book was. “This last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote, and of how many people it touched,” she said. “It was a success that gave him a level of happiness that I hadn’t seen in him for a really long time, so that’s a nice memory.”

Lauren Graham is an American actress and author known for her roles in Gilmore Girls and Parenthood. She has also appeared in films like Sweet November, Bad Santa, The Pacifier, Because I Said So, Evan Almighty, and Max. In 2013, she published her debut novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe. In 2016, she reprised her role as Lorelai Gilmore in Netflix's miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and published a memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can.

In 2000, Graham landed her breakthrough role on Gilmore Girls as Lorelai Gilmore, a witty thirty-something raising her teenage daughter in small-town Connecticut. Graham said she felt really connected to the material and the script for the series resonated with her due to its complexities. For her work she received a nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards and nominations at the 2001 and 2002 SAG Awards.

