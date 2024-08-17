TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death and substance abuse.

Five persons, including two doctors and the actor's assistant, have been charged in relation to Matthew Perry's death, according to PEOPLE. In October 2023, Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi after receiving three ketamine injections that same day.

Friends star Perry was open about his battles with addiction for a long time. United States Attorney Martin Estrada claimed that the defendants took advantage of Perry when he relapsed soon before his death.

US Attorney Martin Estrada said, "These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong."

The Justice Department accused all of the defendants charged in Perry's death—three of whom have either entered guilty pleas or plan to do so—of being involved in the distribution of ketamine. (Defendants Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha have not consented to enter a guilty plea.)

Dr. Salvador Plasencia

Plasencia, a doctor from the Santa Monica region was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of conspiring to distribute ketamine, seven counts of actually distributing the drug, and two charges of forging or manipulating records or papers pertaining to the federal investigation.

According to the indictment, Plasencia called ketamine bottles bots, cans, and Dr. Pepper. In texts reportedly sent by Plasencia that included Perry, the doctor allegedly remarked, "I wonder how much this moron will pay," according to authorities. Plasencia may spend up to 10 years in prison for each count relating to ketamine use and up to 20 years for the offense of falsifying records if he is found guilty on all counts.

Jasveen Sangha

The ketamine that killed Perry allegedly came from Sangha's North Hollywood home, a drug dealer, according to the prosecution. As per court documents, she is known as the Ketamine Queen. Perry died a few days after Sangha allegedly distributed ketamine on October 24, 2023, according to the indictment.

Sangha faces five counts of ketamine distribution, one count of possession with purpose to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and one count of keeping a drug-involved premises.

Kenneth Iwamasa

In order to obtain ketamine, Iwamasa, who was employed as Perry's live-in personal assistant, allegedly frequently spoke with the other individuals charged in relation to Perry's death in code. Perry received multiple ketamine shots from him, including the day of his death.

Iwamasa admitted injecting Perry "repeatedly" in the days leading up to his passing, including three times on the day of the actor's passing. He also entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Perry was dead, face down in the water, when Iwamasa came back after doing errands. Perry's assistant may spend up to 15 years behind bars.

Dr. Mark Chavez

Prosecutors claimed that Chavez, the second doctor charged, is expected to enter a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Chavez admitted to selling Plasencia ketamine in his plea deal. In compliance with the terms of his plea deal, Chavez used to run a ketamine clinic and divert some of the drug's supply.

The prosecution claims that Chavez obtained additional ketamine by deceiving a wholesale distributor and presenting a forged prescription using the name of a former patient, who had no knowledge of these actions. Chavez faces a potential prison sentence of up to ten years following the charges filed on August 30.

Erik Fleming

Fleming, a 54-year-old friend of Perry's, communicated with Iwamasa to arrange the sale of drugs to Perry. He entered a guilty plea to one count each of ketamine distribution conspiracy and ketamine distribution that caused death.

According to the prosecution, Fleming supplied Iwamasa with ketamine that he obtained from Sangha. He gave Perry access to 50 vials of ketamine in total, 25 of which were given to the actor four days before his passing.

If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

