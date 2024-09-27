Throwback: When Maggie Smith Had A Scary Reputation on Harry Potter Sets; Know Backstory Amid Actresses' Demise

Harry Potter actress Dame Maggie Smith who played the beloved Professor McGonagall, passed away on September 27 at 89. The news was announced on the day of the tragedy through a statement released by her sons, Chris Larkin, and Toby Stephens, and was followed by a flood of tributes from fans and co-stars alike.

The Oscar-winning actress has gained several accolades throughout her career. Still, one role that’s been legendary across generations was her role in the film series adapted from J. K. Rowling’s hit sci-fi novel series. Her character was among the few non-grey characters and came to the aid of Harry and his gang whenever required, making her one of the most beloved Hogwarts professors.

However, the award-winning Shakespearean actress had an alarming reputation on the sets of Harry Potter. Several behind-the-scenes footages from the sets attest to the fun the cast and crew had while filming, but some of them remained reserved or outright stern, and Smith is among them.

Earlier, The Evening Standard reported that the Downtown Abbey actress was “fierce” to be around, and her co-star Miriam Margolyes — who played Professor Sprout — agreed to the description. Reportedly, filmmaker Chris Columbus was so terrified of the late actress that he minimized contact and often sent young Daniel Radcliffe to get her from her trailer.

Advertisement

In her appearance on This Morning, Margolyes described Smith as a “great lady” as long as people stay on her good side. “I'm scared of her, actually. She's quite something, yes. But she is a great ornament to our profession. We're very lucky to have her around," she added. In 2021, while chatting with Express, the actress recalled being “watchful” around Smith because she could be "absolutely gorgeous" as long as no one pushed her buttons. "She is a little bit alarming ... You have to be watchful with Maggie because if she's cross, she doesn't mind sharing it," Margolyes added.

Whether the late actress was stern or playing method, she brought Professor McGonagall to life in the most authentic way possible, earning love and hate in equal amounts.