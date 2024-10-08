Was Michael Jackson 'Still A Virgin' At 35? Lisa Marie Presley's Book REVEALS

Lisa Marie Presley’s whirlwind romance with Michael Jackson was no secret, but the former’s posthumous memoir has unveiled intimate secrets about their relationship. Lisa Marie and Jackson met when they were young and got romantically involved in 1994. When they officially started dating, the American singer was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough.

In the memoir, she recalled the time the King of Pop confessed his feelings, which she also reciprocated. “Michael said,’ I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Lisa writes in her book From Here to the Great Unknown.

She didn’t immediately respond to his proposal as she was still married, but after realizing her love for the Billie Jean singer, she amicably divorced her first husband and got together with him. Apart from sharing the initial days of their relationship, Lisa Marie made a shocking revelation about the late pop star when they were going out.

"He told me he was still a virgin," she writes in the book. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley further revealed details about Jackson’s previous relationships. “I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss,” she said.

She also claimed that Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, but nothing happened. However, she was taken aback after hearing Jackson’s confession. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move," she said. Nevertheless, the pair took their relationship to the next level and married just weeks after her Keough divorce in May 1994. However, their short-lived marriage ended in divorce two years later, in August 1996.

In 2009, Jackson died of cardiac arrest at 50, and Lisa Marie met her untimely demise in January 2023 at age 54. Her death was reportedly caused due to a small bowel obstruction, a long-term complication from bariatric surgery she had undergone years ago.

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with her first husband, completed her memoir by listening to the tapes of memories her mother left behind. From Here to the Great Unknown was released on October 8 and is available for purchase.