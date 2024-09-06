Kamala Harris' win as the first female and woman of color to be elected vice president of the United States was one of the most historical and significant in the nation. This year all eyes are on the VP as she is elected as the Democratic nominee for the Presidential elections in 2024. American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey is seemingly her biggest supporter.

Winfrey recently stated that if Kamala Harris wins the presidency, women everywhere will be sobbing in the streets because it will signify that everything is possible. It will signify that the President of the United States of America is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica.

However, this is not the first time that the talk show host has highlighted her support for the VP.

In an interview with People magazine in 2020, Oprah discussed her feelings over the Biden-Harris victory and the critical part that Black female voters played in securing that outcome.

Winfrey said, "I think what she means for women of the world is so extraordinary. For women here in the United States, we can't even measure it. Because to see someone who looks like you in this role, you see what's possible for yourself. Period."

She further spoke about the generational impact that the win carries, saying, "You can't measure it. I'm just hoping we get through the inauguration and turn the page on this really challenging time for democracy."

Weeks before Biden announced his resignation and Harris took over, the US election was chaotic and unsettling. Democrats have been arguing for months about whether or not Biden should resign, and on July 13, Trump withstood an attempt on his life during a campaign rally.

The US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is set for November 2024. Harris, the Democratic contender for president and vice president, is currently leading Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, by a narrow margin, according to polls taken both outside and in key battleground states.

