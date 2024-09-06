Fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star are devastated as the show is set to officially end. According to Deadline, FOX announced on Thursday, September 5, that the Rob Lowe-led show will end after its forthcoming fifth season. The fifth season of the Texas-based 911 spinoff series, (which aired on ABC last season after transferring from Fox) is scheduled to premiere on September 23.

FOX Television Network President Michael Thorn stated in a statement that the show's final season will provide the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to the show's creators, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, praising them as one of the greatest creative teams in all of television and giving them credit for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.

A catastrophic train derailment that endangers several lives, including those of the 126 squad under Captains Strand and Tommy Vega (Torres), will be the central plot point of the last season. The fifth season will consist of 12 episodes with a series finale episode that will air early next year.

Due to labor strikes in the last year, the show had to postpone its 2023–24 season, and there was much conjecture that this would be the last season of its Fox run. Rumors started to circulate that season 5 of the 9-1-1 spinoff would be the final one after the exit of series regular Sierra McClain.

In August, Variety reported that the cast of Austin's 126 firehouse unit, led by the 60-year-old actor Lowe as Owen Strand, all went into [season 5] pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season.

Throughout its four seasons to date, 911: Lone Star has been a hugely successful show for Fox since its January 2020 launch. The show had 9.6 million viewers on average across all platforms in 2022–2023, including digital platforms like Hulu and Fox.

The series stars Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Rafael Silva, Brianna Baker, and Jackson Pace, in addition to Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.

