On July 21, President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race for U.S. presidential reelection in response to rising calls within his Democratic Party for his resignation. In a post on X, Biden declared his intention to step down in 2025 after five years of serving as president. While the reason behind his exit is unknown, Biden has promised that he will address the nation soon.

Joe Biden endorses Kamal Harris after withdrawing from the presidential election race 2024

However, in a political shockwave that upends the already remarkable 2024 battle for the White House, Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next Democratic contender for US polls. Following weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Donald Trump sparked concerns about his age and mental state, Biden, 81, claimed he was acting in the "best interest of my party and the country."

Kamala Harris to face Donald Trump?

Mr. Biden makes room for Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the head of the ticket, becoming the first black woman to do so in the history of the nation, by withdrawing his candidacy for reelection. Having worked under Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris is the early favorite in this close contest.

Just four months before the election, Harris, who is 59 years old, has the largest national profile of any prospective Democratic contender thanks to her background as Joe Biden's running mate. Harris stated that she was "honored" to have Biden's support and that she planned to "earn and win" the Democratic Party candidacy.

The US election has been stressful and chaotic for weeks leading up to Biden's decision to step out. Democrats have been debating whether or not Biden should step down for weeks, and Trump has survived an attempted assassination at a campaign rally on July 13. The Democratic nominee is the only president in US history to withdraw from the campaign so late.

