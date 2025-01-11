THROWBACK: When Prince Harry Revealed Brother William 'Knocked Me to the Floor' For THIS Reason

While Prince Harry and Prince William are two brothers living apart, their fights were furious back when they were together. The issue, however, was always the same: Meghan Markle. Recalling his tough days back at the palace, Prince Harry expressed his emotions in his autobiography, Spare.

According to a 2023 article by The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex recalled a fight with Prince William and how his older brother had him on the floor, leaving him with visible physical injuries.

Prince Harry wrote about the time he was living in Nottingham Cottage. When Prince William arrived, he called Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.” However, Harry felt that his older brother was simply repeating the press narrative and had expected better from him.

As their fight escalated, insults were exchanged. During the argument, Prince William explained that he was trying to help.

To this, Harry replied, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry—is that what you call this? Helping me?”

However, his reply angered William, who swore while stepping toward Harry. Feeling scared, Harry went to the kitchen, but his brother followed him.

Harry, however, handed William a glass of water, asking him to calm down.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me,” Prince Harry wrote, as per the outlet.

After a moment of being dazed, Harry got up and told William to leave.

