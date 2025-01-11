Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Help Easton Fire Evacuees While Also Distributing Food; Details Inside
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Help Easton Fire Evacuees While Also Distributing Food
The two royals living in the USA, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently stepped out to help those largely affected by the Los Angeles wildfire. The Duke of Sussex and his wife had previously opened up their home to let the loved ones affected by the catastrophe, find a safe shelter. Meanwhile, the two royals have now stepped out to distribute food.
As reported by Fox 11, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, while also working with chef José Andrés to distribute meals and supplies to those who had to flee their properties.
For those unversed, chef José Andrés’s non-profit World Central Kitchen is providing food to the affected Angelenos. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the Archwell Foundation of the royal couple has a tie-up with the WCK, through which they contribute to help countries such as India and the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.
Meghan Markle and Prince Hary were spotted at the Pasadena Convention Center helping many families. The aforementioned convention center has since turned into an evacuation site for many of the displaced Los Angelenos.
Talking to Fox 11, the Pasadena Mayor stated, “It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected. It’s very important.”
Further talking about the royals, Victor Gordo went on to mention that the two were working for the people discreetly.
