Top 10 Best Rami Malek Movies and TV Shows; From The Master to Mr. Robot

Rami Malek is best known for his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" and his Emmy-winning role in "Mr. Robot." These iconic performances have cemented his status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors. Since his debut on "Gilmore Girls" in 2004, Malek has delivered numerous memorable performances. Here are the top 10 best movies and TV shows featuring Rami Malek.

The War at Home

Release Date: September 11, 2005

In this sitcom, Malek plays Kenny, a teenager who comes out as gay and faces various challenges. His sensitive portrayal brought depth to the show and highlighted his early acting potential.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Release Date: November 2, 2018

In Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek delivers a career-defining performance as Freddie Mercury, the legendary lead singer of Queen. The film chronicles Mercury's rise to fame, his struggles with identity and fame, and his triumphant return at the Live Aid concert. Malek's transformation into Mercury is nothing short of extraordinary, capturing the singer's flamboyant stage presence and deep vulnerability. His portrayal earned him numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actor. Bohemian Rhapsody is a celebration of Mercury's life and music, with Malek's performance serving as its beating heart. His ability to embody Mercury's charisma and complexity makes this film an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Night at the Museum Trilogy

Release Date: December 22, 2006 (first film)

The Night at the Museum series introduced audiences to a magical world where exhibits come to life after the museum closes. Malek made his feature film debut as Ahkmenrah, an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh who becomes an ally to Ben Stiller's character, Larry Daley. Throughout the trilogy, Malek brings a charming and dignified presence to Ahkmenrah, blending comedy and regal authority. His role grows more substantial in the third installment, where his character's storyline is given more depth, allowing Malek to display his range in a family-friendly setting.

The Pacific

Release Date: March 14, 2010

This HBO miniseries, produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, is a harrowing portrayal of World War II from the perspective of three Marines. Malek's character, Snafu, is a complex figure, embodying the chaos and confusion of war. With a Louisiana drawl and a penchant for unpredictability, Snafu is a standout character in the series.

Need for Speed

Release Date: March 12, 2014

In this high-octane action film based on the popular video game series, Malek plays Finn, a skilled mechanic and tech expert who is part of a street racing crew. When their leader, Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul), is framed and sent to prison, Finn and the crew come together to clear Tobey's name and seek revenge. "Need for Speed" is a fast-paced thrill ride filled with impressive stunts and high-speed chases.

Mr. Robot

Release Date: June 24, 2015

Mr. Robot is a groundbreaking television series that explores themes of cyber-security, mental illness, and corporate corruption. Malek stars as Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but troubled hacker who becomes embroiled in a revolutionary plot to take down a powerful conglomerate. Elliot's struggles with anxiety, depression, and dissociative identity disorder are portrayed with intense realism and sensitivity. Malek's performance earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Emmy.

Short Term 12

Release Date: August 23, 2013

Short Term 12 is an independent drama that delves into the lives of counselors and residents at a foster care facility. Malek plays Nate, a new counselor learning the ropes under the guidance of Grace, played by Brie Larson. The film is a poignant exploration of trauma and healing, with Malek's character bringing a fresh perspective to the challenging environment.

Buster's Mal Heart

Release Date: April 28, 2017

In Buster's Mal Heart, Malek takes on the role of Jonah, a family man turned paranoid drifter who is on the run from authorities. The film alternates between Jonah's past life and his current existence as Buster, a mountain man breaking into empty vacation homes to survive. The narrative weaves together themes of existential crisis, conspiracy theories, and spiritual longing.

Papillon

Release Date: August 24, 2018

Papillon is a gripping biographical drama based on the memoirs of Henri Charrière, a French convict who escapes from a notorious penal colony. Malek plays Louis Dega, a fellow prisoner and skilled counterfeiter who becomes Charrière's (Charlie Hunnam) unlikely ally. The film focuses on their enduring friendship and shared determination to escape. Malek's portrayal of Dega is both subtle and powerful, capturing the character's vulnerability and resilience.

The Master

Release Date: September 21, 2012

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, The Master is a psychological drama exploring the relationship between a troubled World War II veteran, Freddie Quell (Joaquin Phoenix), and a charismatic cult leader, Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman). Malek plays Clark Massey, a devoted follower of Dodd's movement, The Cause. Although a supporting role, Malek's performance contributes to the film's exploration of faith, control, and human connection.

From intense dramas to thrilling action films, Rami Malek's versatility as an actor is evident in his diverse roles. Whether portraying historical figures or complex fictional characters, Malek continues to captivate audiences with his powerful performances. His journey from a struggling actor to a household name is a testament to his talent and dedication. As Malek continues to take on challenging and varied roles, audiences can look forward to more unforgettable performances from this exceptional actor.

