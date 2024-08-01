Throwback: When Selena Gomez Revealed What She Told Taylor Swift During Viral Golden Globes Moment

At this year's Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez and her longtime friend Taylor Swift stole the spotlight when a clip featuring the duo from the event became viral on social media. The video showed Gomez chitchatting with Swift and Keleigh Sperry, which sparked speculation among fans that the singer was allegedly talking about Kylie Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, who were also at the ceremony.



Fans began speculating about their surprising reactions and what Gomez might have been discussing after a clip captured her whispering something to Swift and Sperry. Despite the viral claims, she dismissed the rumors. According to EW, she had previously commented on an E! News Instagram post, clarifying, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," adding, "Not that that's anyone's business."

At the time, a source reportedly dished People magazine that Gomez "was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie." While there were speculations that Jenner allegedly stopped the Wonka movie actor from taking a photo with the Love on the singer at the event, the source clarified and told the outlet that she "never even saw or spoke to them."

ALSO READ: When Selena Gomez Joked About Getting Botox With Martin Short; The Singer Shuts Down Cosmetic Rumor

ALSO READ: 'Leave Me Alone': Selena Gomez Trashes Plastic Surgery Rumors Citing Lupus Flare-Ups And Botox For Changed Appearance Over The Years

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were both up for the awards. Gomez was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series category for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu's mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, and the Blank Space hitmaker received a nomination for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gomez will reprise her role as Mable for season 4 of her hit drama series Only Murders in the Building alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The upcoming season will premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024.